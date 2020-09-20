Bessie Shehan Morrow



November 26, 1925 - September 15, 2020



Bessie Shehan Morrow, 94, passed away at her residence, 101 Harris Dr. in Morganton, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. She was born in Polk County, Nov. 26, 1925, to Billy and Mattie Shehan. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Virgil Morrow; daughter, Debbie Taylor; sons, Steve and Jack Morrow; and grandson, Steven Morrow. She is survived by one daughter, Linda Womack of Forest City; and son, Rick Morrow of Morganton; three sisters; one brother; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. No funeral services are planned at this time.



