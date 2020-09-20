1/1
Bob "Sleepy Hollow" Chapman
1950 - 2020
March 4, 1950 - September 17, 2020

Bob "Sleepy Hollow" Chapman, 70, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Born March 4, 1950, he was the son of the late Clayton and Decia Chapman. Bob enjoyed every minute with his family and took every opportunity to help anyone in need. He also enjoyed spending time in the garage restoring his classic cars.

Bob is survived by his wife, Naomi Carswell Chapman; sons, Michael Chapman (Adrian), and Mark Chapman (Megan); grandchildren, Katie Gwaltney, Clayton Chapman, Cael Chapman, Slade Chapman; brother, Gene Shelton (Alma).

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Webb officiating.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published in The News Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-3211
