Bob "Sleepy Hollow" ChapmanMarch 4, 1950 - September 17, 2020Bob "Sleepy Hollow" Chapman, 70, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.Born March 4, 1950, he was the son of the late Clayton and Decia Chapman. Bob enjoyed every minute with his family and took every opportunity to help anyone in need. He also enjoyed spending time in the garage restoring his classic cars.Bob is survived by his wife, Naomi Carswell Chapman; sons, Michael Chapman (Adrian), and Mark Chapman (Megan); grandchildren, Katie Gwaltney, Clayton Chapman, Cael Chapman, Slade Chapman; brother, Gene Shelton (Alma).A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Webb officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home