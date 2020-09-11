1/1
Bobbie Perley
1932 - 2020
Bobbie Perley

Sept. 3, 1932 - Sept. 9, 2020

We are sad to announce the passing of Bobbie Duncan Perley on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Services will be 11:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 14, at OakCrest Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Smith officiating. Visitation will be 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Bobbie was born September 3, 1932, in Hubbard, TX, to Georgia (Collier) and William Dewey Duncan. Her family moved to Waco in 1944 and she graduated from Waco High School and 4C Business College. She married Richard F. Perley on February 5, 1954. His career with IBM took them from Waco to Fort Worth to upstate New York. They came back to Waco in 1984 when he retired. They were married for almost 60 wonderful years until his passing in 2013.

Mom was a kind and compassionate woman. Our home was always open to friends and family. She spent many years volunteering in the P.E.O. Sisterhood and supporting Dad in the American Cancer Society and Waco Sunrise Rotary Club.

When she was a teenager, her father would take her and her friends, Eunice Linda and Barbara Morrison, to Katy Park to watch the Waco Pirates play. From this she developed a lifelong love of sports. She played golf and bowled and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and all Baylor sports. Bobbie and Dad were charter members of the Baylor Women's Basketball Tip Off Club. They followed the Lady Bears all over the country and were in Indianapolis and Denver for the 2005 and 2012 national championships. Mom was also an excellent bridge player and rarely turned down an opportunity to play. Bobbie achieved Regional Master status in the American Contract Bridge League.

Besides her husband and parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Cox; and nephew, Casey Cox. Bobbie is survived by daughter, Vicki Perley of Dallas; son, Greg Perley and wife, Christy, of Fort Worth; grandson, Andrew Hindle of Fort Collins, CO; and nephew, Kelly Cox and wife, Linda, of Rowlett.

Bobbie was a wonderful mom and will be missed dearly.

Memorials may be made to Mission Waco, 1315 N. 15th Street, Waco, TX 76707.

The family invites you to share a fond memory, watch her Video Tribute, and sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com






Published in The News Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
SEP
14
Service
11:30 AM
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
Funeral services provided by
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
254-772-5272
Memories & Condolences
