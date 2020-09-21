Brian Ashley Jones Sr.
January 6, 1966 - September 18, 2020
Brian Ashley Jones Sr., 54, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
He was born Jan. 6, 1966, to the late Benny J. Jones Sr. and Barbara Turner Jones.
He grew up in the roller skating business from 1978 to 1987, making his way as a professional roller skater for many years. He had a passion for fishing, participating in car shows and racing mud boggers. He was the co-owner to a local business called My Mechanic Customs. His world revolved around his kids and grandchildren regardless if they were biological or not. Brian was a simple man who never met a stranger but always had a hand to help lift people up.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Brian Jones Jr. and wife, Ericka, and Lauren Hall and husband, Jason; brother, Benny J. Jones Jr. and wife, Dana; sister, Beth Ann Jones; mother of his children, Tammy Prosek; grandchildren, Kaylee Hall, Dylan Hall, Makenzie Hall, Keira Jones , Alexa Jones as well as his adopted kids and grandkids because he said " biology is overrated."
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations be made to the American Heart Association
/American Stroke Association
, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Due to COVID-19, those who will not be able to attend the service will have access to watch live via Kirksey Funeral Home's Facebook, Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m.
