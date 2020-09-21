1/1
Caretta Lowder Gills
1935 - 2020
August 26, 1935 - September 17, 2020

Caretta Lowder Gills, 85, of Morganton, went home to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Caretta was born Aug. 26, 1935, in Bluefield, W.Va., to the late William Bowen Lowder and Virginia Sutherland Lowder. She was a member of Morganton First Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Gills; brothers, Leonard and Jim; and sisters, Dorcas, Freda and Lavon. Caretta is survived by her sons, Timothy M. Gills of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Keith E Gills (Sheryl) of Morganton; grandchildren, Tana Kay of Manchester, N.H., Timothy D. Gills (Kelly) of Melbourne, Fla., Brandon Gills (Hillary), and Kevin Gills (Whitney) of Valdese; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Kamy, Jordin, Millie, Whitlee and Brennan; brother, Robert Lowder (Louise); sister-in-law, Berneice Lowder; and brother-in-law, Ralph E. Gills.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Caretta from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, W.Va.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.

Published in The News Herald on Sep. 21, 2020.
