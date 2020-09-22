Claude Allen "Bob" CampbellMarch 18, 1933 - September 19, 2020Claude Allen "Bob" Campbell, 87, of Boone, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.Born in Saltville, Va., March 18, 1933, he was the son of Edith Campbell Rhyne.Bob was of the Methodist faith and attended Deerfield Methodist Church. Bob graduated from Appalachian State after playing basketball for four years. He worked as a high school teacher and coach in Maxton, Hope Mills, Cheraw, S.C., and Cumberland County. He was a supervisor on the Board of Elections in Cumberland County and a tennis pro at Fort Bragg. He was a good friend of Gen. Westmoreland, who he played a lot of tennis with.Bob is survived by his daughter, Claudia Parnell of Charlotte; grandson, Scott Parnell; brothers, Kenneth Rhyne (Alice) of Glen Alpine, Jerry Rhyne of Glen Alpine and Patrick Rhyne (Gail) of Wade; sister, Patricia Rhyne Walker (Warren) of Leland; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his mother, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Nelson Campbell; and a brother, Vance P. Jones.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, at Hillcrest Cemetery, with the Rev. Laura Roach officiating. Friends and family may pay their respects to Bob from 12 to 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, at Sossoman Funeral Home.Memorial contributions may be made to Crossnore Children's Home.Sossoman Funeral Home