Clayton Michael Huffman
1994 - 2020
Clayton Michael Huffman

August 30, 1994 - September 3, 2020

Clayton "Clay" Michael Huffman, died from an overdose Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, ultimately losing his battle with addiction.

Clayton loved working on cars, playing video games, listening to music, and the outdoors. The things that brought him joy were no longer important once addiction took over his life. He was a kind-hearted, caring person, who was loving to a fault. He always knew how to get you to crack a smile, or laugh, even when it seemed impossible. He was understanding and always had an open ear. He was always willing to help out those in need.

Clayton was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ronald Huffman and Dean Shook; grandmother, Eleanor Price; and stepfather Alan Abee.

Clayton is survived by his father, Todd Huffman and wife, Susan; mother, Sharon Abee; sister, Krislyn Cheek and husband, Stephen; nephews, Jacob and Eli Cheek; grandmothers, Nanette Huffman and Mabel Shook; grandfather, Dan Price; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Clayton is no longer suffering from this disease that has its grip on so many young individuals. He is finally at peace after suffering for so many years. If you or a loved-one, are suffering from addiction, please know it is not too late to get help. You are loved, and so many people want to see you get better. You deserve another chance at life.

A memorial will be held to celebrate Clayton's life at a later date and time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Recovery, 203 White St., Morganton NC.

Published in The News Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Anita Pyatt
Acquaintance
September 12, 2020
Just found out. I'm so sorry for your loss. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Terry lail
September 12, 2020
Clay, I still can't believe you're gone..This was one of my favorite pictures of you, lol. I'm glad you were a part of my life, and Ill cherish the memories we had..always. I miss you but I know you're in a better place and not suffering anymore. R111.I.P my friend, I'll see you soon.
Heather Leann
Friend
September 11, 2020
I remember Clayton from Mull Elementary. He was in my computer class every year while he was there. I loved him and I will never forget how he always looked up at me with those big blue eyes and a great big smile. He was always so happy and sweet. I am so sad to know that his life was cut short by this horrible addiction. He was a beautiful person.
Leslie Marshall Tudor
Teacher
September 11, 2020
The fact you took time to let other addicts know there is still hope proves your faith in Jesus Christ. My prayers are with you and all that are fighting this terrible disease that is taking our children from us.
Mary
September 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss praying for u guys
Ray Clark
Friend
September 10, 2020
I will miss your funny sense of humor and jokes even when you were probably really hurting inside! Love you so much Clay, May God wrap you in His arms of love.
Thedy Bowman
Family
