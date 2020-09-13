Clayton Michael Huffman



August 30, 1994 - September 3, 2020



Clayton "Clay" Michael Huffman, died from an overdose Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, ultimately losing his battle with addiction.



Clayton loved working on cars, playing video games, listening to music, and the outdoors. The things that brought him joy were no longer important once addiction took over his life. He was a kind-hearted, caring person, who was loving to a fault. He always knew how to get you to crack a smile, or laugh, even when it seemed impossible. He was understanding and always had an open ear. He was always willing to help out those in need.



Clayton was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ronald Huffman and Dean Shook; grandmother, Eleanor Price; and stepfather Alan Abee.



Clayton is survived by his father, Todd Huffman and wife, Susan; mother, Sharon Abee; sister, Krislyn Cheek and husband, Stephen; nephews, Jacob and Eli Cheek; grandmothers, Nanette Huffman and Mabel Shook; grandfather, Dan Price; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Clayton is no longer suffering from this disease that has its grip on so many young individuals. He is finally at peace after suffering for so many years. If you or a loved-one, are suffering from addiction, please know it is not too late to get help. You are loved, and so many people want to see you get better. You deserve another chance at life.



A memorial will be held to celebrate Clayton's life at a later date and time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Recovery, 203 White St., Morganton NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store