Kathy,

You and I have talked for many weeks now. Michael and I have been so concerned for your Mom, for you and for all your sweet family. You were greatly blessed to have had such a Christian mother to care for you through your childhood and into adulthood. She was always there for each of you and I know there was never a time there wasn't something special that you eager to share with her. Those are our precious memories.

Jeannie and Michael Hargadon----Morganton, NC

