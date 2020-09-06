1/1
Edna Lee Edge Kaylor
1929 - 2020
Edna Lee Edge Kaylor

September 9, 1929 - September 3, 2020

Edna Lee Edge Kaylor, 90, of Granite Falls, departed this life to her heavenly home, with her family by her side, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice in Hudson, following a period of declining health.

Mrs. Kaylor was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Buncombe County, to the late Thomas Lindsy Edge Jr. and Willie Towe Edge. She worked for Drexel Heritage Furnishings for over 38 years and retired as manager of the Graphics Arts Department. She drew the designs for decorations on the furniture, hand painted them, and had the privilege of painting the reproductions for Drexel Heritage's Biltmore House Collection. Mrs. Kaylor was an artist with a natural talent, who loved details and was a perfectionist with everything she did.

She was a strong faithful Christian woman who loved the Lord, loved gospel music, and treasured God's word in her heart. Mrs. Kaylor was a member of Mountain Grove Baptist Church and the Happy Hearts Sunday School Class. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Fred "Jack" Kaylor; two sisters, Jean Justice and Kay Decker; son-in-law, Max Pope; and three brothers-in-law, Bill Justice, George Allen "G.A." Decker and Larry St. Clair.

Survivors include her children, Dianne Pope, of Kingsport, Tenn., Thomas Kaylor, of Denver, Colo., and Kathy Mull and husband, Gary, of Morganton; gandchildren, Brian Pope and wife, Michelle, of Kingsport, David Fair and wife, Frenchie, of Granite Falls, and Christopher Pope of Jonesborough, Tenn.; sister, Paula St. Clair (James Rowe) of Martinsville, Va.; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Brittany, Dustin, Tiffany and Tinisha; great-great-grandchildren; Nevaeh, Nigel and Eliana; and several special nieces and nephews.

The graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, at Mountain Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Jeff Burkhimer officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Grove Baptist Church, 2845 Connelly Springs Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630; or Caldwell Hospice, 526 Robbinswood Pl., Hudson, NC 28638; or the charity of your choice.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published in The News Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Service
02:00 PM
Mountain Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E
Valdese, NC 28690
(828) 874-0411
September 5, 2020
Kathy,
You and I have talked for many weeks now. Michael and I have been so concerned for your Mom, for you and for all your sweet family. You were greatly blessed to have had such a Christian mother to care for you through your childhood and into adulthood. She was always there for each of you and I know there was never a time there wasn't something special that you eager to share with her. Those are our precious memories.
Jeannie and Michael Hargadon----Morganton, NC
Jeannie and Michael Hargadon
Friend
September 4, 2020
To all of my dear Lenoir Family:
I am so sorry for the loss of precious Edna. We were first cousins. My mother (Audrey) was a sister to Edna's mother (Wllie). As everyone knows, she was such a loving, gentle lady who was a part of my life as far back as my memory goes and I loved her dearly.
All of you are in my prayers for peace and comfort.
Sue (Towe) Pierce
Family
