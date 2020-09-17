Harold Dean Dyson
July 2, 1964 - September 14, 2020
Mr. Harold Dean Dyson, 56, of Valdese, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his residence.
Harold was born July 2, 1964, in Burke County, to Howard Wayne Dyson and Betty Stamey Dyson. He was previously employed as a heavy equipment operator in the construction industry, and had attended Warlick's Chapel United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Walton Stamey and wife, Delphia Lowman Stamey, and William Waddell Dyson and wife, Ada Cook Dyson.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Dyson of the home, children, Alisha and Bryan Dyson; parents, Howard and Betty Dyson; sister, Rebecca Toney; brother, Steve Dyson and wife, Suzanne; grandchild, Santiago; mother in-law, Mary Perkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Rick Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Warlick's Chapel UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Memorials may be sent to the Boy Scouts of America, scouting.org
; or Burke County Friends for Animals, 417 Kirksey Dr., Morganton, NC 28655.