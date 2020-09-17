Man seems like it was just the other day I was in your kitchen talking to you.. Time flies... I had some damn good times with you and your boy! Times I will never forget.. Like when you and B picked me up out of the blue and we all went to chimney rock. Every time I stopped by you always asked about how my kids were and always offered me yoir ear in conversation to talk about things in life... Wish I could of learned how you were so good with those plants, we would always spend 30minutes or more in the driveway talking about it.. It was an honour to know you Harold, and it was an honour to meet the father of my best friend. Rest in piece man.

Alan Ledford

Family Friend