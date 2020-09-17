1/1
Harold Dean Dyson
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Dean Dyson

July 2, 1964 - September 14, 2020

Mr. Harold Dean Dyson, 56, of Valdese, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his residence.

Harold was born July 2, 1964, in Burke County, to Howard Wayne Dyson and Betty Stamey Dyson. He was previously employed as a heavy equipment operator in the construction industry, and had attended Warlick's Chapel United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Walton Stamey and wife, Delphia Lowman Stamey, and William Waddell Dyson and wife, Ada Cook Dyson.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Dyson of the home, children, Alisha and Bryan Dyson; parents, Howard and Betty Dyson; sister, Rebecca Toney; brother, Steve Dyson and wife, Suzanne; grandchild, Santiago; mother in-law, Mary Perkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Rick Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Warlick's Chapel UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be sent to the Boy Scouts of America, scouting.org; or Burke County Friends for Animals, 417 Kirksey Dr., Morganton, NC 28655.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
02:00 PM
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E
Valdese, NC 28690
(828) 874-0411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 16, 2020
Debbie, I'm so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Hugs my friend
Ellen Church
Friend
September 16, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of Harold's passing I had known Harold for over 35 years and had just recently reconnected. He was a great guy and will be missed by all that knew him.
DAWN HUTCHINS
Family Friend
September 15, 2020
Dear Friends,
We were so sorry to hear about Harold's passing. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Lori Sherrill Moody
September 15, 2020
Man seems like it was just the other day I was in your kitchen talking to you.. Time flies... I had some damn good times with you and your boy! Times I will never forget.. Like when you and B picked me up out of the blue and we all went to chimney rock. Every time I stopped by you always asked about how my kids were and always offered me yoir ear in conversation to talk about things in life... Wish I could of learned how you were so good with those plants, we would always spend 30minutes or more in the driveway talking about it.. It was an honour to know you Harold, and it was an honour to meet the father of my best friend. Rest in piece man.
Alan Ledford
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved