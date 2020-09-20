1/1
Ivey "Ted" Epley
1928 - 2020
Ivey "Ted" Epley

December 6, 1928 - September 17, 2020

Ivey "Ted" Epley, 91, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Born in Burke County, Dec. 6, 1928, he was the son of the late Walter S. Epley and Ida Moses Epley. Ted was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Drexel Heritage, with 43 years of service.

Ted is survived by his son, Kenneth Epley (Janet) of Yadkinville; daughter, Donna Parlier (Thomas) of Morganton; daughter-in-law, Becky Epley of Morganton; grandchildren, Jane Lawing (Sam), Samantha Epley, Kolby Epley (Erin), Elisabeth Parlier, Amy Dixon (Dennis), and Karen Shore; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Bessie Pritchard.

In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Grace Elizabeth Harrison Epley; son, Alton Epley; brother, Bud Epley; and sisters, Nettie Taylor and Mattie Chapman.

Ted was available for viewing from 12 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., today, (Sunday, Sept. 20), at Catawba Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Nathan Tuttle officiating. Military honors will be provided by the N.C. National Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catawba Valley Baptist Church.

The family would like to express their gratitude to caregivers Jean Norman and Danita Disher.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com


Published in The News Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-3211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home

