James Conley MitchellMay 29, 1923 - September 14, 2020James Conley Mitchell passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home, at Grace Ridge Retirement Community. Conley was born to Jesse and Hessie Mitchell May 29, 1923, and was a lifelong resident of Morganton. He attended Morganton City Schools and Mars Hill College.Conley served with the U.S. Marine Corps, in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. After his service, he worked at Drexel Heritage Furniture until his retirement. He loved the outdoors and gardening, especially growing tomatoes! He always enjoyed and looked forward to social gatherings and social events. But most of all, he loved his family and friends. Conley was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Morganton.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Mitchell; son, David S. Mitchell; and brother, Harold Mitchell.Conley is survived by son, James C. Mitchell Jr. (Rebecca); granddaughter, Jenny Mitchell Vestal (Lee); grandson, James C. Mitchell III (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Spencer, Grace, Grayson, Alayna, and Aubrey; brother, the Rev. J.C. Mitchell; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; partner, Millie Wallis; and special friends, Liz and Johnny Beach.There will be a private family graveside service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Morganton.Sossoman Funeral Home