Lillian Thompson "Lil" Hoyle
1922 - 2020
Lillian "Lil" Thompson Hoyle

March 26, 1922 - September 9, 2020

Lillian "Lil" Thompson Hoyle, 98, passed away peacefully Sept. 9, 2020, at Parkview Retirement Village in Sanford, with family by her side.

Born March 26, 1922, Lil was a native of Morganton, the daughter of the late Nellis Albert Thompson Sr. and Lona Jaynes Thompson, wife of the late Carroll "Cac" Watkins Hoyle Sr., and mother of the late Carroll "Cac" Watkins Hoyle Jr. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Catherine "Cat" Rhodes; and brother, Nellis "Ned" Thompson Jr.

Whether on the golf course or in a game of bridge, spending quality time with friends came first with Lil. She was a long-time member of Mimosa Golf Club in Morganton and was known to be one of the best lady golfers around. The time to herself was spent pursuing her passion for art, painting scenery and still life. Being a life-long member of First United Methodist Church of Morganton, Lil's faith was the guiding force in her life. Her favorite quote by author, Vivian Greene sums up Lil's philosophy on living life to the fullest. "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning how to dance in the rain."

Lil is survived by her nephews, Alex, Gil and Lee Thompson; as well as her niece, Terri Gale Wall.

The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, at Forest Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Dana McKim officiating. The service will be live streamed on the FUMC Facebook page.

Gifts in memory of Lil's life may be made to the Youth Group of First United Methodist Church, 200 N King St., Morganton, NC 28655.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published in The News Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Hill Cemetery
