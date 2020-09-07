Melda Ollis ConnellyJune 7, 1929 - September 4, 2020Melda Ollis Connelly, 91, of Morganton, received her Heavenly reward Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.She was born June 7, 1929, in Avery County, to the late Kelly Ollis and Pauline Taylor Ollis. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Cliffton Connelly of Morganton.Those left to cherish her memory are husband, Hugh Connelly of Morganton; sons, Ronnie Connelly (Marsh Ann) of Morganton and Michael Connelly (Kristy) of Newton-Conover; daughter, Susan Connelly McClelland (Mike) of Bluff City, Tenn.; grandson, Nicolas Kummer of Johnson City, Tenn.; and sister, Sue Brinkley of Fletcher.She loved her garden and enjoyed sharing it with her children and friends. She was an avid painter and enjoyed meeting friends at the Senior Center to learn new techniques. She enjoyed playing bridge and loved sharing meals with her fellow players. To know Melda, was to know true grace and she will be missed by many. She has been a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Morganton. She enjoyed serving anywhere she was needed and enjoyed her Sunday school class. She enjoyed volunteering for Habit for Humanity and worked at the Habitat Restore for several years.Melda will lie-in-state from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., at Forest Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Dan McKim officiating. The service will be available to view on Sossoman Funeral Home Facebook page.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 N King St., Morganton, NC 28655; or Habitat for Humanity, 111 Independence Blvd., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home, Inc.