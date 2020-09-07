1/1
Melda Ollis Connelly
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melda Ollis Connelly

June 7, 1929 - September 4, 2020

Melda Ollis Connelly, 91, of Morganton, received her Heavenly reward Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

She was born June 7, 1929, in Avery County, to the late Kelly Ollis and Pauline Taylor Ollis. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Cliffton Connelly of Morganton.

Those left to cherish her memory are husband, Hugh Connelly of Morganton; sons, Ronnie Connelly (Marsh Ann) of Morganton and Michael Connelly (Kristy) of Newton-Conover; daughter, Susan Connelly McClelland (Mike) of Bluff City, Tenn.; grandson, Nicolas Kummer of Johnson City, Tenn.; and sister, Sue Brinkley of Fletcher.

She loved her garden and enjoyed sharing it with her children and friends. She was an avid painter and enjoyed meeting friends at the Senior Center to learn new techniques. She enjoyed playing bridge and loved sharing meals with her fellow players. To know Melda, was to know true grace and she will be missed by many. She has been a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Morganton. She enjoyed serving anywhere she was needed and enjoyed her Sunday school class. She enjoyed volunteering for Habit for Humanity and worked at the Habitat Restore for several years.

Melda will lie-in-state from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., at Forest Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Dan McKim officiating. The service will be available to view on Sossoman Funeral Home Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 N King St., Morganton, NC 28655; or Habitat for Humanity, 111 Independence Blvd., Morganton, NC 28655.

Sossoman Funeral Home, Inc.

www.sossomanfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Herald on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Lying in State
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Sossoman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-3211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved