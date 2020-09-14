Nancy Cannon PoteatMay 12, 1948 - September 10, 2020Nancy Cannon Poteat, 72, of Connelly Springs, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at CHC Blue Ridge in Morganton, following a brief period of declining health.Nancy was born May 12, 1948, in Burke County, to the late Preston Cannon and Lucille Hughes Cannon. She worked as a middle school teacher for 35 years in Burke County Public School System. She was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Charles Rounsavill.Survivors include her husband, Ron Poteat of the home; children, Emily Rounsavill Abee and husband, Ryan, of Charlotte, Kate Rounsavill Hicks and husband, Jon, of Concord, Jonathan Poteat of Lenoir, and Robin Poteat of Hudson; 9 grandchildren; brothers, Bruce Cannon and wife, Marianne, of Valdese, and Rudy Cannon and wife, Lucille, of Rutherford College; and brother-in-law, Bob Poteat and wife, Sandy, of Matthews.A private graveside service was held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Nicholas Wilson officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund, 7449 Oak Ridge Church Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612; or to Loris First Baptist Church, 3117 Main St., Loris, SC 29569-2735.