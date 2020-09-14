1/1
Nancy Cannon Poteat
1948 - 2020
May 12, 1948 - September 10, 2020

Nancy Cannon Poteat, 72, of Connelly Springs, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at CHC Blue Ridge in Morganton, following a brief period of declining health.

Nancy was born May 12, 1948, in Burke County, to the late Preston Cannon and Lucille Hughes Cannon. She worked as a middle school teacher for 35 years in Burke County Public School System. She was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Charles Rounsavill.

Survivors include her husband, Ron Poteat of the home; children, Emily Rounsavill Abee and husband, Ryan, of Charlotte, Kate Rounsavill Hicks and husband, Jon, of Concord, Jonathan Poteat of Lenoir, and Robin Poteat of Hudson; 9 grandchildren; brothers, Bruce Cannon and wife, Marianne, of Valdese, and Rudy Cannon and wife, Lucille, of Rutherford College; and brother-in-law, Bob Poteat and wife, Sandy, of Matthews.

A private graveside service was held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Nicholas Wilson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund, 7449 Oak Ridge Church Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612; or to Loris First Baptist Church, 3117 Main St., Loris, SC 29569-2735.

Published in The News Herald on Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E
Valdese, NC 28690
(828) 874-0411
September 13, 2020
My prayers for comfort goes out to Nancy's family. I have known Nancy as long as I can remember. We shared an Aunt (Mary) and an Uncle (Ralph Cook). She was also a next door neighbor to my uncle and aunt, Raymond and Bun Cook. I shall always carry a part of memories we had in my heart.
Saundra (Sonnie Wilson) Cooke
Classmate
September 13, 2020
Kate and Emily, I am so sad to hear of the passing of your mother. I worked with her at Hildebran Jr Hi and East Burke middle for 20 plus years. She was an outstanding teacher and a lovely lady inside and out! Your mother was wise and patient, and a pleasure to work with. I won’t forget her!
Rachel Sipe
Friend
