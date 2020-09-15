Norma Faye Watts DuckworthJanuary 15, 1935 - September 11, 2020Norma Faye Watts Duckworth, 85, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.Born in Burke County, Jan. 15, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Roy Alexander Watts and Gladys Lena Roberts Watts.Norma was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She was proud of her years of service as a teaching assistant in Burke County, and she enjoyed camping, traveling with friends, and sewing, especially embroidery.Norma is survived by her daughter, Lisa Landers (Chris); son, Tommy Duckworth; grandchildren, John Landers, Sarah Landers, and Karson Duckworth; brother, Butch Watts; sister-in-law, Betty Cook (Earl); uncle, Donald Watts (Mary); and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Duckworth; and brothers, Gene and John Watts.Friends will be able to view Norma from 12 to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Burke Memorial Park, with the Rev. John Robbins officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.Sossoman Funeral Home