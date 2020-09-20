1/1
Ruby Huss Liguori
1922 - 2020
Ruby Huss Liguori

October 11, 1922 - September 16, 2020

Mrs. Ruby Huss Liguori, 97, of Valdese, passed away Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020, at College Pines Nursing Center, after a period of declining health.

Mrs. Liguori was born Oct. 11, 1922, in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late John Frank and Mae Smith Huss. She was a longtime member of Valdese First United Methodist Church and retired from Alba-Waldensian, Inc. after many years of service. After retirement, she found great joy in helping and encouraging others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Liguori and a sister, Elva Fulbright.

Surviving are two sons, Steve Lowman of Rock Hill, S.C., and Randy Lowman of Hickory; daughter, Imogene Johnson of Piedmont, S.C.; and brother, Howard Huss of Savannah, Ga.; grandchildren, Scott Johnson, Wendy James, Lori Madden, Tray Brouillette, Tasha Burch and Charlie Lowman; great-grandchildren, Julie James, Sara Mereck, Quency Brouillette, Summer Brouillette, Devin Burch and Sinthya Burch; and great-great-grandchildren, Henry Mereck and Felix Houston.

Funeral services for Ruby Liguori will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, with John Causey officiating. Interment will follow in the Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 637, Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published in The News Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
SEP
21
Service
03:00 PM
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E
Valdese, NC 28690
(828) 874-0411
or

