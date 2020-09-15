Ruth Morrison WilliamsOctober 5, 1920 - September 12, 2020Ruth Morrison Williams, 99, of Morganton, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Born in Burke County, Oct. 5, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Brisco Morrison and Emma Waters Morrison. Ruth was a member of Gibbs Chapel Wesleyan Church for over 82 years.She is survived by her son, Donald Morrison Williams; grandchildren, Donna Wright (Jeremy) and Sheila Perkins (David); her grandchildren's mother, Patricia R. Williams; great-grandchildren, Dr. Shannon Swink (Brandon), Dawson Perkins, and Brody Wright; great-great-grandson, Blake Swink-Bowen; and a number of nieces and nephews and numerous faithful friends who visited continuously and prayed diligently for her.In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, James "Fred" Williams; granddaughter, Julia Williams; sisters, Velsie Shephard, Annie Mae Carswell, Nettie Allen, and Kathleen Dale; and brothers, Willie Morrison, Johnny Morrison, and Howard Morrison.Ruth was a faithful member of Gibbs Chapel Wesleyan Church where she sang in the church choir, as well as served on numerous committees, her favorite one being that of the food services director, which she held for many years. Ruth was a founding member of the Wesleyan Women's Missionary Society and actively participated as the oldest member up until health prevented her from participating. She was a master gardener and seamstress as well as WONDERFUL cook. Among her "specialties" was chicken and dumplings, a request often made by others when attending social events. Ruth was known for her famous pound cake, fried apple pies and fruit cobblers. She had one of these desserts in her kitchen most of the time and wanted others to partake in when visiting or "dropping by", as no visit was complete until everyone had eaten. Ruth loved gardening and always had fresh vegetables in summer and canned enough so there was plenty for the winter. More than her love of any of these hobbies, she loved taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the joys of her life as one of them was always at her home or by her side.Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Gibbs Chapel Wesleyan Church Cemetery with the Rev. Cris Uren officiating. The family will speak to friends in the cemetery following service.Memorial contributions may be made to Gibbs Chapel Wesleyan Church.The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff of Grace Heights for their compassionate care they provided for Ruth during the past years.Sossoman Funeral Home