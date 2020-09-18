Silas Aaron DaleMay 21, 1928 - September 13, 2020Silas Aaron Dale, 92, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.Born in Burke County, May 21, 1928, he was the son of the late Aaron McRoy Dale and Essie Shuping Dale.For many years, Silas was an active member of Asheville Street Baptist Church, and he loved his church family. Silas was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a mortar platoon gunner with the 32nd Infantry Regiment and was awarded the Korean Service Ribbon with two campaign stars and the Combat Infantryman Badge. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, whom enjoyed reading, gardening, being outdoors, and spending time with his family. Silas retired after 40 years with Reliable Heating and Air Conditioning, which he and his brother, Frank, owned and operated.In addition to his parents, Silas was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Dean Dale; sisters, Etta Sloan Wood (Tony), Hazel Finger (Zack), and Ruth Noles (Paul); and brothers, Joseph Wilson Dale, and Frank McRoy Dale.Silas is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mabel Wooten Dale; children, David Aaron Dale and wife, Quita; and granddaughter, Kelsey Dale Smith.Silas will be available for viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Doug Goforth officiating.Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park with Military Honors presented by the N.C. National Guard and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard.Memorial contributions may be made to Asheville Street Baptist Church, 107 Colony Dr., Morganton, NC 28655.