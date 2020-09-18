1/1
Silas Aaron Dale
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Silas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Silas Aaron Dale

May 21, 1928 - September 13, 2020

Silas Aaron Dale, 92, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Born in Burke County, May 21, 1928, he was the son of the late Aaron McRoy Dale and Essie Shuping Dale.

For many years, Silas was an active member of Asheville Street Baptist Church, and he loved his church family. Silas was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a mortar platoon gunner with the 32nd Infantry Regiment and was awarded the Korean Service Ribbon with two campaign stars and the Combat Infantryman Badge. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, whom enjoyed reading, gardening, being outdoors, and spending time with his family. Silas retired after 40 years with Reliable Heating and Air Conditioning, which he and his brother, Frank, owned and operated.

In addition to his parents, Silas was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Dean Dale; sisters, Etta Sloan Wood (Tony), Hazel Finger (Zack), and Ruth Noles (Paul); and brothers, Joseph Wilson Dale, and Frank McRoy Dale.

Silas is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mabel Wooten Dale; children, David Aaron Dale and wife, Quita; and granddaughter, Kelsey Dale Smith.

Silas will be available for viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Doug Goforth officiating.

Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park with Military Honors presented by the N.C. National Guard and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Asheville Street Baptist Church, 107 Colony Dr., Morganton, NC 28655.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Service
02:00 PM
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E
Valdese, NC 28690
(828) 874-0411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 17, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.
Tim Street
Coworker
September 16, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Silas was such a kind hearted person. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Houston, Anne , Kaylie, Morgan & Greyson Sparks
Anne Sparks
Family
September 15, 2020
We were saddened to hear of Mr. Dales passing.
Bruce Elder
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved