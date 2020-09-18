Thomas "Tommy" David Pearson Sr.February 13, 1945 - September 14, 2020Thomas "Tommy" David Pearson Sr., 75, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. He was born Feb. 13, 1945, to the late Thomas L. Pearson and Zeruiah Price Pearson. Tommy enjoyed building things with his hands in his workshop.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Reba Pearson.He is survived by his sons, Brian Pearson (Donna) and David Pearson Jr. (Christine); and grandson, Tyler Pearson (Mandy).The family will have a private service at a later date.Sossoman Funeral Home