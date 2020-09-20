Thomas Keith DavisOctober 13, 1952 - September 17, 2020Thomas Keith Davis, 67, of Connelly Springs, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.Born Oct. 13, 1952, he was the son of late James and Alice Davis.He is survived by two daughters, Beverly Davis and Wanda Towery; son, Tommy Davis; seven brothers, Ronnie Davis (Robin), Donnie Davis (Diane), Steve Davis (Minnie), Mark Davis, Gerald Davis, Dean Davis (Nancy) and Jim Davis; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.The funeral will be held Monday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m., at the Connelly Springs Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Davis and the Rev. Robert Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.