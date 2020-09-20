1/1
Thomas Keith Davis
1952 - 2020
Thomas Keith Davis

October 13, 1952 - September 17, 2020

Thomas Keith Davis, 67, of Connelly Springs, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Born Oct. 13, 1952, he was the son of late James and Alice Davis.

He is survived by two daughters, Beverly Davis and Wanda Towery; son, Tommy Davis; seven brothers, Ronnie Davis (Robin), Donnie Davis (Diane), Steve Davis (Minnie), Mark Davis, Gerald Davis, Dean Davis (Nancy) and Jim Davis; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral will be held Monday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m., at the Connelly Springs Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Davis and the Rev. Robert Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net


Published in The News Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Funeral
04:00 PM
Connelly Springs Freewill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC 28658
828-464-1555
