Virginia Elizabeth Whisnant
1930 - 2020
Virginia Elizabeth Whisnant

August 29, 1930 - September 12, 2020

Virginia Elizabeth Whisnant, 90, of Morganton, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Born in Burke County, Aug. 29, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Tom Huffman and Lizzie Ledbetter Huffman.

Virginia was a member of Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church and enjoyed baking cakes and peanut butter cookies. Her hobbies were crocheting and working puzzles. She lived to serve others.

Virginia is survived by her children, Faye Acker (Terry) and Ronnie Whisnant (Rita); grandchildren, Renee Hinceman (Banks), Leslie Ratliff (Chris), Caroline Reel (Jon), and Kelley Saussy (Sam); great-grandchildren, Casey Hinceman, Charlie Hinceman, Trevor Ratliff (Madison), Bryson Ratliff, Grayson Ratliff; Katelyn Reel, Lauryn Reel, and Emma Saussy; sister, Mary Lou Banner (L.E.); and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley "Kip" Whisnant; son, Daniel "Bo" Whisnant; brothers, Bob and Gene Huffman; and sister, Nannie Coleman.

A private graveside service will be held at Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Yvonne Thurmond officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church.

Published in The News Herald on Sep. 14, 2020.
