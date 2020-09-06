Willard Halsey Draper Sr.September 17, 1934 - August 29, 2020Willard Halsey Draper, Sr., 85, of Connelly Springs, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.Born in New Bedford, Mass., Sept. 17, 1934, he was the son of the late Henry Sollise Draper and Alice T. Tucy Draper. Willard was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.Mr. Draper is survived by his sons, Willard Draper Jr., of Valdese, Henry A. Draper, of Hickory, Christopher "C.T." Draper, of Connelly Springs, and Timothy A. Draper, of Morganton; and daughter, Suzanna R. Draper, of South Portland, Maine.In addition to his parents, Willard was preceded in death by two children, Gerald J. Draper and Arlene Benfield.No services are planned for Mr. Draper at this time.Sossoman Funeral Home