1/1
Wilma W. Head
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma W. Head

November 24, 1947 - September 15, 2020

Wilma W. Head, 72, of Morganton died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Born in Burke County, Nov. 24, 1947, she was the daughter of the late John Ralph Watson and Grace Irene Benfield Watson. Wilma was a member of 1966 graduating class of Glen Alpine High School. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mrs. Head is survived by her husband, Kenneth Head; son, Kevin Head and wife, Brandy; daughter, Teresa Treadway and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Tayler Treadway, Chase Treadway, Kaleb Head, and Kynleigh Head; and sister, Vickie Watson.

In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by sisters, Linda W. Anderson and T. Jean Watson.

Services for Wilma will be private.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-3211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved