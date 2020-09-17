Wilma W. HeadNovember 24, 1947 - September 15, 2020Wilma W. Head, 72, of Morganton died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Born in Burke County, Nov. 24, 1947, she was the daughter of the late John Ralph Watson and Grace Irene Benfield Watson. Wilma was a member of 1966 graduating class of Glen Alpine High School. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.Mrs. Head is survived by her husband, Kenneth Head; son, Kevin Head and wife, Brandy; daughter, Teresa Treadway and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Tayler Treadway, Chase Treadway, Kaleb Head, and Kynleigh Head; and sister, Vickie Watson.In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by sisters, Linda W. Anderson and T. Jean Watson.Services for Wilma will be private.Sossoman Funeral Home