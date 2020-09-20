1/1
Winfred Bryson "Bimp" Wilson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winfred Bryson "Bimp" Wilson

November 20, 1942 - September 16, 2020

Mr. Winfred Bryson "Bimp" Wilson, 77, of Valdese, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Winfred was born Nov. 20, 1942, in Burke County, to the late Herman and Clara Huffman Wilson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving and stationed at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska, during the Vietnam War. He also worked for Duke Energy for 32 years and Staples for 20 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Juanita Church; and three brothers, Mack, Bill and Roger Wilson.

Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Davis Wilson of the home; two daughters, Gail Wilson Berry of Valdese and Glynis Fleming of Morganton; four grandchildren; Brittany and Jeffery Berry, and Faith Ann and Eli Fleming; and great-granddaughter, Aubree Paige Berry.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E
Valdese, NC 28690
(828) 874-0411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 18, 2020
I so enjoyed working with Winfred at Staples. He always had a smile, a joke, and a tootsie roll to get the day started. Margie I will be praying for peace for all of you.
Lana Ramsey
Coworker
September 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Winferd was a wonderful person to work with. I know he will be by all the family. God bless you Marjorie. Love to all the family.
Shirley Young
Coworker
September 18, 2020
So very deeply sorry to hear of Bimp's passing. We love you, dear family, and are praying for God's peace and comfort.
Beth McClellan
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved