Emogene Griffin DavisJanuary 15, 1931 - September 4, 2020Mrs. Emogene Griffin Davis, 89, of Valdese, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Grace Hospital, after a period of declining health.Mrs. Davis was born Jan. 15, 1931, in Burke County, a daughter of the late William Bascomb "Bass" and Bessie Bumgarner Griffin. She was a lifelong member of Valdese First Baptist Church.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Luke "Whitie" Davis; four brothers; and four sisters.She is survived by several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Friday Sept. 11, in Hillcrest Cemetery in Valdese, with the Rev. Josh Lail officiating.