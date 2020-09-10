1/
Emogene Griffin Davis
1931 - 2020
Emogene Griffin Davis

January 15, 1931 - September 4, 2020

Mrs. Emogene Griffin Davis, 89, of Valdese, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Grace Hospital, after a period of declining health.

Mrs. Davis was born Jan. 15, 1931, in Burke County, a daughter of the late William Bascomb "Bass" and Bessie Bumgarner Griffin. She was a lifelong member of Valdese First Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Luke "Whitie" Davis; four brothers; and four sisters.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Friday Sept. 11, in Hillcrest Cemetery in Valdese, with the Rev. Josh Lail officiating.

www.heritagefuneralserivce.com

Published in The News Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
Hillcrest Cemetery
