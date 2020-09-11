Bill WorthingtonAug. 1, 1925 - Sep. 8, 2020William Roy (Bill) Worthington, of Gatesville, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2020, at the age of 95 with his wife, June, by his side.Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, September 11, at Restland Cemetery.Bill was born August 1, 1925, near Flat, Texas, to William Thomas Worthington and Alice V. Truss Worthington. As a child, he attended school in the Ewing community, now part of Fort Hood and Gatesville. He worked as a movie projector operator at both the Regal and Palace theaters in Gatesville.Bill joined the Navy on December 1, 1943, to support his country during World War II. He served as an Electrician's Mate Third Class in the Pacific Theatre on the submarine chaser, USS Conflict PC 1589, and was discharged on June 24, 1946. He married the love of his life, Helen June Wilkins, on December 22, 1950, whom he spent the remaining 70 years of his life with. They resided in both Belton and Gatesville while raising four children together. After his discharge from the Navy, he attended radio school training and then went to work as an electrician on Fort Hood. Aside from a brief four year stint working at the V.A. Hospital in Temple, he worked on Fort Hood until retiring from Civil Service on January 3, 1985, with more than 38 years of service. After his retirement, he enjoyed time with his family, traveling with his wife as a member of the Gatesville RV Club, going to the mountains and watching Andy Griffith re-runs, In the Heat of the Night, the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers. He had a knack for fixing things (or sometimes just making them work better), and if you could not find him, he was likely outside around his property "piddlin". Bill was a great man, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, who will be missed by many.He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William Thomas and Alice V. Worthington; two brothers; and two sisters.Bill is survived by his wife, June; four children, Michael Eugene Worthington and wife, Linda, Patricia Lynn Selby and husband, Bob, Kenneth Roy Worthington and wife, Marsha, Lana Kay Kondrak and husband, Tom. He was "Granddaddy" to seven grandchildren, Mark Locke and wife, Kitten, Kelli Selby, Shana Lisenbe and husband, Charles, Brian Worthington, Kate Worthington, Chelsey Kuhn and husband, Chris, and Brad Kondrak and wife, Sarah. He was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Gatesville, 2533 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.