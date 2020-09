SEIDELLWilliam "Bill" JosephSeptember 8, 2020William Joseph "Bill" Seidell, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away quietly on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.Bill was preceded in death by his son, Mark Edward Seidell; and is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Eleanor; daughters, Paula (Paul) Pietroski, Lori (John) Maddux, and Mary Kay (Anthony) Marchetti; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Edelmann; and numerous loving nieces, nephew and in-laws.The family wishes to thank the VVCC staff and Gentle Shepherd Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Bill.A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Virginia Veterans Services Foundation ( virginiaveteransservices.org ), Gentle Shepherd Hospice of Roanoke, or to Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. Visit www.oakeys.com for more background, photos and to leave condolences.