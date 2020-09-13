1/
Robert Lee Darden
1934 - 2020
Robert Lee Darden

Robert Lee Darden, 85, of Floral City, Fla., passed away at Citrus Health & Rehabilitation's Memory unit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Robert was born in Albemarle, Dec. 14, 1934, to the late George and Ruth (Wilson) Darden. He resided in Morganton, until leaving for Hargrave Military Academy in 1950. After graduation he enrolled in Gardner Webb College majoring in Business Administration. After graduation, he entered the family owned chain of dime stores known as D&W stores, where he worked until 1977. In 1978, he married Karen Gainey Carswell. He was an active member of Trout Unlimited while living in North Carolina.

Left to cherish Bob's memory is his wife, Karen Darden; her son, Daren Carswell of Inverness, Fla.; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. There are no services planned. Cremation with Care provided by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, in Inverness, Fla.

Published in The News Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
