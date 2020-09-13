Robert Lee Darden



Robert Lee Darden, 85, of Floral City, Fla., passed away at Citrus Health & Rehabilitation's Memory unit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Robert was born in Albemarle, Dec. 14, 1934, to the late George and Ruth (Wilson) Darden. He resided in Morganton, until leaving for Hargrave Military Academy in 1950. After graduation he enrolled in Gardner Webb College majoring in Business Administration. After graduation, he entered the family owned chain of dime stores known as D&W stores, where he worked until 1977. In 1978, he married Karen Gainey Carswell. He was an active member of Trout Unlimited while living in North Carolina.



Left to cherish Bob's memory is his wife, Karen Darden; her son, Daren Carswell of Inverness, Fla.; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. There are no services planned. Cremation with Care provided by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, in Inverness, Fla.



