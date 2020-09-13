Jonathon Franklin BerryMay 24, 1961 - September 8, 2020Jonathon Franklin Berry, 59, of Morganton, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.Born May 24, 1961, he was the son of Shirley Jean Berry and the late Harmie Eugene Cogburn. Jonathon was a loving father, fiercely committed to his daughters, family and his dog, Daisy. He was an avid Georgia Bulldawg fan. Jonathon loved camping in the gorge with his buddies and spending time with his beloved friend, Stephanie. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Jonathon dedicated his entire career to public service. He always offered a helping hand to anyone in need.Jonathon is survived by his daughters, Kaitlin and Devan Berry; siblings, Sharon Newbery (Jim), Jefferson Cogburn, and Mark Berry (Jackie); nieces, Lauren Wyckoff (Bryan) and Mallory Berry; nephews, Blake Berry, Chad Cogburn (Kimberly), and Brandon Cogburn; and great-nephew, Colton Wyckoff.In addition to his father, Jonathon was preceded in death by his God-mother, Nancy "Nan" Hilt; maternal grandparents, Julian F. Berry and Nora J. Berry; and uncle, Jefferson Haynie Carroum.A service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, in the courtyard of First Baptist Church of Morganton with Dr. Thomas A. Bland Jr. and the Rev. Fred Schuszler officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home