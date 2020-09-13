1/1
Jonathon Franklin Berry
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathon Franklin Berry

May 24, 1961 - September 8, 2020

Jonathon Franklin Berry, 59, of Morganton, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

Born May 24, 1961, he was the son of Shirley Jean Berry and the late Harmie Eugene Cogburn. Jonathon was a loving father, fiercely committed to his daughters, family and his dog, Daisy. He was an avid Georgia Bulldawg fan. Jonathon loved camping in the gorge with his buddies and spending time with his beloved friend, Stephanie. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Jonathon dedicated his entire career to public service. He always offered a helping hand to anyone in need.

Jonathon is survived by his daughters, Kaitlin and Devan Berry; siblings, Sharon Newbery (Jim), Jefferson Cogburn, and Mark Berry (Jackie); nieces, Lauren Wyckoff (Bryan) and Mallory Berry; nephews, Blake Berry, Chad Cogburn (Kimberly), and Brandon Cogburn; and great-nephew, Colton Wyckoff.

In addition to his father, Jonathon was preceded in death by his God-mother, Nancy "Nan" Hilt; maternal grandparents, Julian F. Berry and Nora J. Berry; and uncle, Jefferson Haynie Carroum.

A service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, in the courtyard of First Baptist Church of Morganton with Dr. Thomas A. Bland Jr. and the Rev. Fred Schuszler officiating.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Morganton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-3211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved