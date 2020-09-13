Mary "Monica" McGregor Struble
December 4, 1957 - September 11, 2020
Mary "Monica" McGregor Struble, died peacefully Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Morganton. Monica was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late William Henry Davis McGregor and Mary Monica Jackson. She was raised and attended public school in Clemson, South Carolina.
Monica was married to James Edward Struble and they had three children, Edward Earle Struble (Darcy Ann Hall), Thomas James Struble and Michael Davis Struble. In addition, she has two grandchildren, Molly Iris Struble and Neil Douglas Struble.
She was preceded by her brother, William Henry Davis McGregor Jr.
Memorials can be made to Sara's Cure at sarascure.org
, or P.O. Box 13418, Charleston, SC 29422.
Sossoman Funeral Homewww.sossomanfh.com