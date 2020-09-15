Rita Jean PoteatSeptember 16, 1959 -September 12, 2020Rita Jean Poteat, 60, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.Born in Burke County, Sept. 16, 1959, she was the daughter of Nancy Farris Reece and the late Everett Moore.Rita enjoyed cooking and loved animals.In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Ted Poteat; sons, Billy and Kelly Poteat; grandson, Jackson Poteat; brother, Howie Reece; and a sister, Leann McNeilly.Rita was preceded in death by her father; stepfather, Howard Reece; and brother, Ricky Moore.A private cryptside service will be held at Burke Memorial Park.Sossoman Funeral Home