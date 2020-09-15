1/1
Arlene Abee Baker
1933 - 2020
Arlene Abee Baker

April 20, 1933 - September 13, 2020

Mrs. Arlene Abee Baker, 87, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Baker was born April 20, 1933, in Burke County, a daughter of the late James Produs Abee and Alberta Wilson Abee Barker.

She was a faithful member of Valdese First Baptist Church, serving on the welcome committee and a member and planner of the OWLS. Arlene worked for City Motor Co. as office manager for a number of years and was retired as Payroll Manager with Valdese Mfg. Co. after 35 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Abee.

Surviving are her husband of almost 68 years, Howard Baker of the home; children, Alice Marie Baker of Rock Hill, S.C., Rick Kenneth Baker of Charlotte and Joy Baker Cook of Harrisburg. Also surviving are her grandchildren, James Ian Cook and Isabel Baker Cook; and sisters, JoAnn Hallyburton of Rutherford College and Nancy Jackson of Ellijay, Ga.; sister-in-law, Sue Hardkleroad Abee; niece, Sharon Abee Lisnenby; and nephews, Rex Jackson, Mark Abee and Edward Hallyburton.

A service of remembrance will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, in the Valdese First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tim Horldt officiating. A private interment will follow in the Burke Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Valdese First Baptist Church, 500 Faet St., Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published in The News Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church Valdese
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E
Valdese, NC 28690
(828) 874-0411
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 15, 2020
To the family and friends of Arlene Baker we send our sincerest condolences. Arlene lived her life with the example of a true Christian and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. We will continue to uplift you in our thoughts and prayers. May you find comfort, peace, and strength in our Lord.
Stan & Margaret Giese
Friend
September 14, 2020
Dennis and I have always loved Arlene through church and I knew her from my practice as well over the years. She was so precious, outspoken and full of love. She will be fondly missed and forever loved. Sharon Boone- Willis.
Sharon Boone-Willis
Friend
