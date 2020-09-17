Janet Carmalita Newton GoinsJuly 29, 1952 - September 14, 2020Mrs. Janet Carmalita Newton Goins, 68, of Drexel, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her residence, following a period of declining health.Janet was born July 29, 1952, in Burke County, to the late Martin Edison Newton and Sarah Louise Cooke Newton. She loved being at home with her family, working in her flower garden, painting, and watching the birds.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Lee Goins; and brother, David Newton.She is survived by her husband, Robert Christopher "Colombo" Goins Sr.; sons, Robert Christopher Goins Jr. and Jeffrey Duane Buchanan; grandchildren, Jeffrey Storm Buchanan; siblings, Joe Newton, Bryan Newton, Lisa Payne, and Dianna Hudson.A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Revs. Marvin Wiley and Carol Smith officiating.The body will lie-in-state Friday, Sept. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service.Memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care at 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.