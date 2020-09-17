1/1
Janet Carmalita Newton Goins
1952 - 2020
Janet Carmalita Newton Goins

July 29, 1952 - September 14, 2020

Mrs. Janet Carmalita Newton Goins, 68, of Drexel, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her residence, following a period of declining health.

Janet was born July 29, 1952, in Burke County, to the late Martin Edison Newton and Sarah Louise Cooke Newton. She loved being at home with her family, working in her flower garden, painting, and watching the birds.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Lee Goins; and brother, David Newton.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Christopher "Colombo" Goins Sr.; sons, Robert Christopher Goins Jr. and Jeffrey Duane Buchanan; grandchildren, Jeffrey Storm Buchanan; siblings, Joe Newton, Bryan Newton, Lisa Payne, and Dianna Hudson.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Revs. Marvin Wiley and Carol Smith officiating.

The body will lie-in-state Friday, Sept. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service.

Memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care at 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published in The News Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Service
04:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E
Valdese, NC 28690
(828) 874-0411
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful lady! Love & prayers for family.
Mick & Sandra Bridwell
Friend
September 16, 2020
Bryan, Dianne and all the family: We are sorry for your loss and know she will be missed. You always asked Walker's Chapel to remember Janet in prayer, and she was blessed to have such a loving family. You loved her and she knew that.
With our love and sympathy,
Jack & Guinn Huffman
GUINN HUFFMAN
