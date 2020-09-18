Elizabeth "Libby" Pitts Cash



May 6, 1946 - August 22, 2020



Elizabeth "Libby" Pitts Cash, 74, of Vero Beach, Fla., passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, with her family by her side.



Born May 6, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Paul Spencer and Mildred Garrison Cash of Morganton.



Libby graduated from Morganton High School in 1964 and earned her B.A. from Converse College in 1968. Upon graduation from college, Libby established residency in Florida where she was a teacher in the public school system for two decades. Her versatility, independence, and acute attention to detail prompted her to establish a successful cleaning business which she operated until her retirement.



Libby is survived by her son and best friend, Duke Farquharson (Kelly) of Bradenton, Fla.; sister, Susan Andrea (George) of Granite Falls; and brother, Spencer Cash (Donna) of Morganton.



Libby's lifelong passion for helping people and animals remained the focal point of her life after retirement. She was also fiercely devoted to assisting members of the Vero Beach Veterans Association.



The family greatly appreciates the outstanding support of hospice during her illness, as well as the numerous expressions of sympathy from friends and family.



Memorial contributions can be made to Burke County Veterans Services, P.O. Box 219 Morganton, NC 28680; Burke County Friends for Animals, P.O. Box 1884 Morganton, NC 28680; or to Hospice or other Animal Rescue organizations in honor of our dear Libby.



