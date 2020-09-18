Virginia Dare Carswell RockettSeptember 26, 1936 - September 16, 2020Our precious mother, Virginia Dare Carswell Rockett, 91, entered her heavenly home Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at College Pines Nursing Home, after a period of declining health.She was the daughter of the late Harrison and Ollie Whisenant Carswell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and childhood sweetheart, Roy Thurman Rockett; sister, Eloise Crosby; brother, Toby Carswell; and son-in-law, Johnny Holt.She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Marcia and Ronnie Puckett of Valdese, and Audrey and Ron Williams of Drexel; three grandchildren, Jeremy Puckett and wife, Jennifer, of Hickory, Tyler Puckett and wife, Katie, of Morganton, and Ashley Holt of Newton; bonus granddaughters, Penny Eudy and husband, Mark, and Leslie Williams; great-grandchildren, Tyler Price and wife, Jenna, Jackson Puckett, Ashlynn Puckett, and Meris Puckett; sister, Beth Carswell; special sister-in-law, Sherlene Stamey and husband, Wayne; and beloved nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.Virginia graduated from Morganton High School in 1947. She worked at Drexel Furniture for 47 years, where she was affectionately known as "mom." She was most known for her great love of Jesus, sharing her faith through the way she lived her life, her big smile and infectious laugh. She taught Sunbeams, Sunday school, Bible drills, and BTU. It wasn't uncommon to walk in her house and find her reading her Bible, studying her Sunday school lessons, or praying for those in need. She was well known for her cards and letters she mailed for all occasions. She sent thousands of them over the years. They will be sorely missed. She also loved volunteering at Autumn Care.She was a charter member of United Baptist Church, where a private service for immediate family will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. For anyone who would like to watch the service, it will be live-streamed via Facebook on the United Baptist Church page at 3 p.m.There will be a drive through receiving at the church from 1 to 2:45 p.m., for anyone wishing to speak with the family. Mrs. Rockett will be available for viewing from 12 to 4 p.m., today, (Friday, Sept. 18), at Sossoman Funeral Home.The family would like to thank the staff of College Pines for their wonderful care over the past six months. The staff acted as both caregivers and family to the residents during these difficult times.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the United Baptist Church Building Fund or the Samaritan's Purse account of United Baptist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home