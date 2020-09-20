Ailene Blanton StarnesNovember 19, 1937 - September 12, 2020Catherine Ailene Blanton Starnes, born Nov. 19, 1937, slipped the bounds of earth Saturday, Sept 9, 2020, at Hospice House in Forest City, after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Starnes of Asheville; and parents, Cora Parks Blanton and Paul Blanton of Morganton. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorcas Starnes Epley (Joe) of Greenville, S.C.; brothers-in-law, John Starnes (Betty) of Greer, S.C., and Jerry Starnes (Bronwen) of Brevard; cousin, Jean Brooks of Nebo; and several nieces and nephews. Ailene lived in Starnes Cove in Candler, all her married life, but after Steve died eight years ago, she moved to LaurelWoods Assisted Living in Columbus, N.C. She worked many years as a sales associate for J.C. Penney department store in Asheville before retiring. No formal service is planned.Padgett and King Mortuary and Crematory