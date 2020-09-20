1/
Bessie Shehan Morrow
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie Shehan Morrow

November 26, 1925 - September 15, 2020

Bessie Shehan Morrow, 94, passed away at her residence, 101 Harris Dr. in Morganton, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. She was born in Polk County, Nov. 26, 1925, to Billy and Mattie Shehan. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Virgil Morrow; daughter, Debbie Taylor; sons, Steve and Jack Morrow; and grandson, Steven Morrow. She is survived by one daughter, Linda Womack of Forest City; and son, Rick Morrow of Morganton; three sisters; one brother; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. No funeral services are planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved