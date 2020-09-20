Winfred Bryson "Bimp" WilsonNovember 20, 1942 - September 16, 2020Mr. Winfred Bryson "Bimp" Wilson, 77, of Valdese, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.Winfred was born Nov. 20, 1942, in Burke County, to the late Herman and Clara Huffman Wilson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving and stationed at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska, during the Vietnam War. He also worked for Duke Energy for 32 years and Staples for 20 years.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Juanita Church; and three brothers, Mack, Bill and Roger Wilson.Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Davis Wilson of the home; two daughters, Gail Wilson Berry of Valdese and Glynis Fleming of Morganton; four grandchildren; Brittany and Jeffery Berry, and Faith Ann and Eli Fleming; and great-granddaughter, Aubree Paige Berry.The family will hold a private service at a later date.