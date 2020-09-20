Ivey "Ted" EpleyDecember 6, 1928 - September 17, 2020Ivey "Ted" Epley, 91, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.Born in Burke County, Dec. 6, 1928, he was the son of the late Walter S. Epley and Ida Moses Epley. Ted was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Drexel Heritage, with 43 years of service.Ted is survived by his son, Kenneth Epley (Janet) of Yadkinville; daughter, Donna Parlier (Thomas) of Morganton; daughter-in-law, Becky Epley of Morganton; grandchildren, Jane Lawing (Sam), Samantha Epley, Kolby Epley (Erin), Elisabeth Parlier, Amy Dixon (Dennis), and Karen Shore; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Bessie Pritchard.In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Grace Elizabeth Harrison Epley; son, Alton Epley; brother, Bud Epley; and sisters, Nettie Taylor and Mattie Chapman.Ted was available for viewing from 12 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., today, (Sunday, Sept. 20), at Catawba Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Nathan Tuttle officiating. Military honors will be provided by the N.C. National Guard.Memorial contributions may be made to Catawba Valley Baptist Church.The family would like to express their gratitude to caregivers Jean Norman and Danita Disher.Sossoman Funeral Home