Harley "Buster" Nester Clontz Jr.January 25, 1953 - September 17, 2020Mr. Harley "Buster" Nester Clontz, Jr., 67, of Lenoir, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his home.Born January 25, 1953, in Burke County, Harley was the son of the late Harley Nester Clontz Sr. and Helen Adams Fuggitt.Harley enjoyed going to Rudisill's Village Grocery in Lenoir. He would help them open in the mornings and spend time there drinking coffee and talking to friends. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Delores Clontz.Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Becky Arney Clontz; son, Bradley Clontz; daughter, Leslie Clontz (boyfriend, Daniel Canter); uncle, Joe Adams; aunt, Ira Absher; and numerous other relatives.A graveside celebration of Harley's life will be held Monday, Sept. 21, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lenoir at 1 p.m., with Pastor Marvin Ford officiating.Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir