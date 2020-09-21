Myrtle Walker BraswellApril 27, 1931 - September 19, 2020Myrtle Walker Braswell, 89, of Morganton, North Carolina went to sleep in Jesus on September 19, 2020 after a brief illness.She was born on April 27, 1931 in Burke County to Carl W. Walker and Mary S. Walker. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Martin L. Braswell Sr., of the home; Daughter Deborah Braswell Roberson and husband, James Don Roberson of Newland; Son Martin L. Braswell Jr., and wife, Debbie T. Braswell of Granite Falls. Grandchildren: James M. Roberson, Sr., and wife, Sabrina of Newland; Jennifer L. Roberson and boyfriend, Lance B. Wright of Newland; Lindsey Braswell Laffon and husband, Cadyn Laffon of Newton; Joshua T. Travis of Newton; Kevin L. Roberson and wife, Amber Roberson of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. Great-Grandchildren: James M. Roberson, Jr., expected Baby Boy Laffon, Ryan Walker, Garrett Watts, Haven Watts, Serenity Travis, Joshua Roberson, Levi Roberson and wife, Emily Roberson. Sister-in-law, Belinda WalkerShe was preceded in death by her parents. Siblings: Billy C. Walker and wife, Betty Walker; Leonard J. Walker; Helen W. Whitley and husband, Donald H. Whitley.Myrtle lived on Jenkins Road and went to Salem Elementary School and Arrowood Presbyterian Mission near home. She loved the freedom of living in the country, playing and helping care for her younger siblings; but World War II changed her life. Her father became a welder and they moved to Maryland. After the war the family moved back to Burke County. Myrtle finished high school at Morganton High in 1948, accepted a bookkeeping position at Shadowline, and married Martin in August 1948. They were married 72 years and blessed with two children.Myrtle always wanted to be a nurse. Among her professional accomplishments were a graduate of Western Piedmont AD Nursing Program in 1975 and Western Carolina University B.S.N. Nursing Program in 1986. She worked 13 years at Western Carolina Center and 12 years at Broughton Hospital and retired in 1993. She also volunteered ten years as a member of Burke County Nursing Advisory Committee. She was an active member of the NCDAV #43 Auxiliary.She was a member of the Morganton Seventh-day Adventist Church since 1961. Her service encompassed a number of positions: Sabbath School Teacher, Deaconess, Liberian Communication Secretary and others. She loved to travel and after retirement they traveled by bus in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. She went to the Holy Land, England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. She enjoyed spending summers in the high country.But her greatest achievements were being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a child of God and claimed His Bible Promises.The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 2:00pm, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Morganton Seventh-day Adventist Church. Funeral will be at 2:00pm in the church. Burial will be at Burke Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to Morganton Seventh-day Adventist Church.The family would like to say a special thanks to Belinda Walker for her care and friendship, and to all of Myrtle's family and friends for their prayers, condolences, and food to the family.Sossoman Funeral Home