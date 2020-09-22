1/1
Claude Allen "Bob" Campbell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claude Allen "Bob" Campbell

March 18, 1933 - September 19, 2020

Claude Allen "Bob" Campbell, 87, of Boone, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Born in Saltville, Va., March 18, 1933, he was the son of Edith Campbell Rhyne.

Bob was of the Methodist faith and attended Deerfield Methodist Church. Bob graduated from Appalachian State after playing basketball for four years. He worked as a high school teacher and coach in Maxton, Hope Mills, Cheraw, S.C., and Cumberland County. He was a supervisor on the Board of Elections in Cumberland County and a tennis pro at Fort Bragg. He was a good friend of Gen. Westmoreland, who he played a lot of tennis with.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Claudia Parnell of Charlotte; grandson, Scott Parnell; brothers, Kenneth Rhyne (Alice) of Glen Alpine, Jerry Rhyne of Glen Alpine and Patrick Rhyne (Gail) of Wade; sister, Patricia Rhyne Walker (Warren) of Leland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Nelson Campbell; and a brother, Vance P. Jones.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, at Hillcrest Cemetery, with the Rev. Laura Roach officiating. Friends and family may pay their respects to Bob from 12 to 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, at Sossoman Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossnore Children's Home.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Sossoman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-3211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Richard Rhyne
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved