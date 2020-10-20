1/1
A. Rosella Purcell
A. Rosella Purcell, age 92, of Amherst passed away on October 14, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1928 in Scarville, Iowa to Alfred and Jeanette (nee Bye) Rognes. She was a 1944 graduate of Joice High School in Iowa.Rosella was affiliated with Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermilion. She was very active throughout her life in Church Circles, teaching Sunday school, and various other duties in the church.She was a member of the Garden Club, the Lakeland Woman’s Club, was a hospice volunteer and a hospital volunteer at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland, Florida. Playing bridge, gardening, sewing, cooking, and crafts were the hobbies that she enjoyed. Entertaining was her forte, welcoming many loved ones into her home.Rosella was an extraordinary homemaker, mother, grandmother, and “greatest granny”. She was loved by all who knew her and will be terribly missed.She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie (Paul) Schmidt, of Shelbyville, KY, and Sara (Eric) Stocker, of Amherst, OH; grandchildren, Lindsey (Lonnie) Mozingo, Anne (Fiance, Ryan Ford) Stocker, and Dann Druen; great-grandchildren, Tripp Mozingo ,Grant Mozingo and Jacob Druen; sisters, Junice Bang, of Oveida, FL, and Norma Barville, of Batavia, IL; and many loved nieces and nephews.Rosella was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, L. Dale Purcell; parents, Alfred and Jeanette Rognes; brothers, Jerome Rognes, Ozzie Rognes, Byford Rogness, Ray Rognes, and Al Rognes.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family will be conducting a private funeral service under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Inurnment will take place at First Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden and Columbarium in Lakeland, Florida at a later date.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.comCharitable contributions may be made in memory of Rosella to Trinity Lutheran Church, 3747 Liberty Ave., Vermilion, OH 44089, Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035, or the National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E 41st. Street, 8th. Floor, New York, NY 10017.


Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
