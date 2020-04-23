Home

Aaron Lamont Hough


1967 - 2020
Aaron Lamont Hough Obituary
Aaron Lamont Hough, 53, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1967 in Lorain, Ohio, and attended Lorain High School. He was employed for the past 17 years at Riddell Corp. in North Ridgeville, and he was a member of A New & Living Way Ministries in Lorain. Aaron enjoyed family, friends, cooking, and have a good time. He was loved by everyone and he will be truly missed. He is survived by his children Eric A. Flores, Adora Bryant and Daisy Hough; father Otis Blanton; sisters and brothers: Stacey Y. Hough, Maurice L. Hough, Renata J. Davis, Donita L. Davis, Stefon D. Davis, Queenie (Tim) Wyatt, and Ta-Tanisha Hough; aunt Helen Frazier; uncle Tracy Hough (Mary Lou); great aunts Martha Pye, Lula P. Gibson, and Annie Hough; other relatives and dear friends. Aaron was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Davis and stepfather Clarence Davis; grandparents Curtis and Daisy Hough; and uncle Curtis Hough Jr. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, private family funeral services will be held. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain, Ohio. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 24, 2020
