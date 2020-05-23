Ada J. (Wallace) Pruchnicki, 78, passed on May 22, 2020 at Stein Hospice. She was born August 17, 1941 in Batavia, OH. Avid walker and hiker, she enjoyed the outdoors and nature. She was proud of her accomplishment of hiking the Appalachian Trail.A loving mother and grandmother that will be deeply missed. Survived by sons: Rick (Johnna) Pruchnicki, Steve Pruchnicki; and daughters: Sharon (Bryan) Myers, and Patricia (Aly) Omar; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren, and one on the way. Preceded in death by soul mate, Joel Hartley. We love you; may you rest in peace.Private graveside service will be held in Batavia, Ohio at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk, OH.