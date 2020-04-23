|
Adela Garcia, 89, of Lorain passed away Monday April 20, 2020 at Wesleyan Village, Elyria following a lengthy illness.She was born June 25, 1930 in Maunabo, Puerto Rico to Santos and Julia (nee Garcia). Adela lived in New York before returning to Puerto Rico. Adela moved to Orlando from Santurce, Puerto Rico and settled in Lorain to live with her brother.She retired as a manager of Tanama Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico where she worked for many years.Adela is survived by her grandchildren, Josue, Tony, and Natasha Senquiz; and many nieces and nephews.Other than her parents Adela was preceded in death by her first husband, Raphael Quiles; her second husband, Angel Senquiz; her son, Raphael Quiles, Jr.; brothers, Daniel Garcia, Ernesto Garcia, Pedro Cruz and Pedro Burgos; and her sister, Carmen Mojica. Due to necessary health precautions a private funeral was held, and she was entombed at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.Funeral arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain (440)277-8164.Contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Chapel Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44055.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 24, 2020