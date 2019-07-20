|
Adelbert J. Stann, 87, of Avon, died Saturday July 20, 2019 at his home. He was born Feb.12,1932 in Cleveland.He graduated from John Marshall High School class of 1950 and joined the US Navy and served in the Korean War. Mr. Stann worked at the Cleveland Tank Plant and later operated the Lovell Greenhouse in Avon after his father in law, Henry Lovell died. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and playing cards at the Avon Senior Center.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joanne(nee-Lovell) Stann, four sons: Gregory (Sheryl Bacot), Richard (Aubrey), James (Geraldine), Thomas (Mindi), daughter, Sarah (Jeff) Vilevac, nine grandchildren: David(Amber), Jennifer, Michael, Stephen(Marissa), Henry, James, Ruben, Aaron, Amanda; great grandson, Michael Jr., sisters in law: Marilyn (Jim-Dec'd) Ryser, Linda (Ray) Kline, and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents Albert & Sylvia(nee-Kail) Stann and daughter in laws Cheryl Stann & Carmela Stann.Family will receive friends on Tuesday July 23,2019 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon.Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Western Reserve or Avon Senior Center, 36784 Detroit Rd., Avon, Ohio 44011.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 21, 2019