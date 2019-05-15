|
|
Adelia Josephine (nee Miraldi) Harsar, 90, passed away peacefully with her children and family by her side at New Life Hospice in Lorain on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Adelia was born October 27, 1928, in Lorain, to John and Giuseppa (De Arcangelis del Forno) Miraldi. Her parents had immigrated from Montenero Val Cocchiara, Italym and her father owned and operated Miraldi’s Café in downtown Lorain while she was growing up. She graduated from Lorain High School class of 1946A and graduated from the College of Wooster in 1950 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish. She also minored in German and French, and spoke Italian fluently at home.
Speaking five languages, she planned to be an interpreter possibly at the United Nations, but she returned to Lorain and helped manage the kitchen at her father’s restaurant. Here, she met her husband of 45 years, Albert Joseph Harsar, a postal carrier for the Lorain Postal Service, and they had five children, losing one at birth. Adel enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and loved having family over for Sunday pasta dishes. She was an avid bowler and in 1969 she had a high series of 682 and held the women’s high score record at Rebman’s Recreation for over a decade. She was an accomplished piano player and enjoyed playing for family and friends. Adel was a member of the Montenero Society of Lorain and the Retired Postal Employees.
The family wants to give a special thanks to all of Adel’s caregivers over the last several years for their gentle kindness.
She is survived by her four children, Linda Harsar, Kathryn (Tony) Brewer, Albert (Jean) Harsar, and Julianne (Frank) Malinowski; by her grandchildren, Alyssa (Erik), Rebecca, Anthony, Matthew, Michael, and Meghan; her step-grandchildren, Debbie (Russ), Madilyn, Tristen, and Micah; her brother, Dr. Floro (Nancy) Miraldi; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert Joseph Harsar in 2000; her infant daughter, Laura Harsar; her parents, John and Giuseppa (De Arcangelis del Forno) Miraldi; and her sisters, Clarice (Keith) Larimore, Bernice Miraldi, and Angela Miraldi.
The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 8:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH, Rev. Lou Papes, officiating. Christian entombment services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 16, 2019