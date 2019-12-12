|
Adelina “Lele” Cornejo (nee Hernandez), 81, of Lorain, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at O’neill Healthcare, North Ridgeville due to a long-term illness. She was born April 7, 1938 in Malakoff, Texas and had resided in Lorain since moving as a child. She graduated from Lorain High School 1957-B. Adelina worked at Neisner’s "five and dime” store as a cook. She was a member of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish and former member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Lele enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her home team sports and watching her children participate in them as well. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 59 years, Gregorio “Jerry” Cornejo, of Lorain; daughters, Linda Taylor, of Lorain, Gerri Ann Cornejo, of Cleveland, Eliza (Rick) Gornek, of Elyria, Angela (Mark) Dunn, of Sandusky; sons, John Cornejo, of Lorain and Daniel (Pamala) Cornejo, of Akron; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Alicia, Rita and Sarah; brothers, Ernie, Frank and Jesse. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Eliza (nee Palacios) Hernandez; and a brother, Richard. Her family will receive friends Sunday, December 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Closing Prayers will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish, 2143 Homewood Drive (and Grove Ave., Rt. 57), Lorain. The Rev. Father John C. Retar, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Her family suggests memorial contributions to St. Frances Cabrini Endowment Fund, 2143 Homewood Drive, Lorain, Ohio 44055. For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 13, 2019