Sunbury: Adeline A. Harding (née Bonk), 99, of Sheffield Township, died peacefully Friday November 27, 2020 at the Inn at Walnut Trail in Sunbury. She was born November 6, 1921 in Lorain and had resided in Sheffield Township most of her life. Adeline graduated from Lorain High School with the 1939 B class. She worked in the time office at US Steel in Lorain and in the cafeteria at Clearview High School for 15 years retiring in 1985. Adeline was active with the Clearview PTA, Mother’s Club and Band Boosters. She served as secretary and treasurer of the National Association of Letter Carriers Auxiliary and was a member of the former St Stanislaus Catholic Church and Nativity BVM Catholic Church in Lorain. Adeline enjoyed cooking meals for her family, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, baking, sewing and senior aerobics. She participated in the lawn bowling league at Lakeview Park. She is survived by her children: Joyce Mitchell (Tom) of Puerto Rico, James Harding (Sally) of Sunbury, Jennifer Scott (Scottie) of Lorain and Jeanne McHugh (Patrick) of Falls Church, Virginia; grandchildren: Beverly Farmer (Luis Cazares), Brad Farmer (Julie), Jillian Scott, Sarah Gerber (Richard), Dustin Scott, Robyn Abbott, Michael Cassidy (Lyndsay), and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Herbert “Herbie” G. Harding Jr on January 17, 2004, parents Henry A & Anna M Bonk (née Homolka) and brother Richard Bonk in 1959.A private service will be observed by the immediate family. Memorial contributions can be made to Clearview High School Band Boosters, 187 N Ridge Rd, Lorain, OH. 44053Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net